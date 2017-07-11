Ad Control / Sales Support (Langley)

The Langley Advance has a full time employment position available for an Ad controller/Sales Support person. The position requires an extremely organized individual with an uncanny ability to pay attention to details. This is a fast-paced, team environment and you must be able to work with numerous interruptions and yet stay focused. Computer knowledge is required.

Responsibilities of this work include the juggling of many tasks at any given time under deadlines, such as booking advertising which includes print and digital and assisting the sales team in a supportive role. You will be the centre of the action contributing to a team of dynamic marketing and editorial professionals. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled gold standard service.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private independent newspaper company with more than 170 communities, daily and urban newspapers in B.C., Alberta, Washington State, Ohio and Hawaii and extensive online operations with over 250 websites. Black Press is also a leading commercial printer with 15 printing plants in operation.

Interested applicants should send their resume to:

Lisa Farquharson

Publisher, Langley Advance

lisa.farquharson@blackpress.ca

No phone calls please.

Post expires on Sunday July 23rd, 2017