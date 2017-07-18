Accounts Payable Representative (Lower Mainland)

We are currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office.

This is a high volume full time position with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel and organizational skills are a must.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Reviewing all invoices for appropriate documentation and approval prior to payment

Data entry of vendor invoices, charging expenses to appropriate GL accounts and cost centers

Paying vendors; schedule and prepare cheques, EFT and ACH payments

Reconciling vendor statements; correspond with vendors and respond to enquiries

Demonstrates attention to detail, accuracy is of the utmost importance.

Other duties as assigned by your manager.

Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess exceptional keyboard abilities, excellent customer service skills and be proficient in Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook. Preference will be given to candidates with 5-7 years of experience in AP or experience with a previous high volume employer. An accounting or business diploma would be considered an asset.

If you would like to be part of a great company with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence please send your resume to:

Email: Lindsay.Holt@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday August 4th, 2017