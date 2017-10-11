Multi-Media Community Reporter (Chilliwack)

The award-winning Chilliwack Progress has an opportunity for a part-time Multi Media community reporter.

We are looking for a talented individual, who is able to understand the challenges and rewards in a community newspaper while meeting daily and weekly deadlines.

Responsibilities will include story and photo assignments as required for the community newspaper as well as various special sections in addition to maintaining content on the web and social media sites.

Qualifications:

Strong work ethic, reporting skills and sound news judgement

Digital SLR a must

Strong photo and web skills are an asset.

Knowledge of InDesign and GPS NewsEngin an asset

You must have a valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle.

Preference given to those with a journalism background.

Black Press is Canada’s largest independent print media company with more than 170 community, daily and urban newspapers across Canada and the United States.

To be considered for this position, please send your cover letter and resume, complete with work-related references, to editor@theprogress.com.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled