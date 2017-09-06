Circulation/ Front Office Clerk (Smithers)

The award-winning Interior News is seeking a part time temporary Circulation/ Front Office Clerk to join our community newspaper.

This is a part-time, 23 hours per week, temporary position.

The successful applicant must be computer literate, a team player and able to work in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment.

Duties include collating the paper’s circulation, handling public requests, reception duties, handling cash, data entry and other general office tasks as assigned. Training will be provided.

Please submit your resume and cover letter in confidence to:

Grant Harris

Publisher

Box 2560, Smithers, B.C.

V0J 2N0

Email: publisher@interior-news.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.